By Hussaina Yakubu

The Nigeria Customs Service Zone “B” Strike Force said it seized smuggled goods worth N22.76 million after a raid of a warehouse in Kano.

A statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by the strike force Coordinator, Deputy Controller Aliyu Olorukooba, said that 899 bags of foreign rice with duty paid value of N19.68 million and 410 cartons of Maccaroni valued at N1.27 million were seized.

The statement added that 143 cartons of Tomato paste with duty paid value of N3.33 million and 249 cartons of cream milk worth N4.73 million were also confiscated.

“Others include 318 cartons of spaghetti with duty paid value of N985,800, five cartons of Eva soap with duty paid value of N110,000 and Cuscus Lina with duty paid value of N229,400.”

It explained that the raid was in line with the matching order by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), for all personnel to redouble efforts in suppressing smuggling.

The statement urged smugglers to embrace legitimate businesses that would boost Nigeria’s economy and create jobs.

The command reiterated its determination to track, arrest and prosecute smugglers operating in the zone.