Veterinary doctor and former House of Representative member, Dr. Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu has reportedly died of the coronavirus disease.

Rabiu who is from Kano State died on Thursday of coronavirus-related complications at Kwanar Dawakin Isolation centre, in Kano.

However, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa who announced the death on behalf of the family disclosed that arrangement is been put in place for the burial of the late former Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau led administration on Economic matters.

Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu was Assistant General Manager, Bank of the North, former Chairman, Kano Micro Finance Bank and House of Representative member in the second republic.

He was elected into the Senate in 1998 under UNPP during the Sani Abacha regime.

Rabiu until his death was the Dalatun Bichi and District Head of Dawakin Tofa.