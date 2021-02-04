By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Adewale Giwa, Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, has explained what the emergence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho means according to the Bible.

The pastor explained that Igboho can be likened to the Biblical Ehud who killed Eglon, the king of Moab.

Pastor Giwa said this in a statement released on Thursday.

He said Sunday Igboho has demonstrated he was ready to fight for the downtrodden and the oppressed.

“God is using Sunday Igboho today to deliver his people from Fulani just as He did during the time of Ehud.

“The Israelites were subject to Eglon, the king of Moab for eighteen years. God used Ehud to change the history of Israel. He delivered the people of Israel from the hands of Moabites.

“Eglon, the king of Moab kept Israel in a subservient position, forcing them to pay tribute to the ruling power for 18 years. In the book of Judges 3:12-30, it explains the role played by Ehud in killing king Moab.

“Ehud was sent by the Israelites to the Moabite King Eglon on the pretext of delivering the Israelites’ annual tribute.

“He made a double-edged short sword for himself. Being left-handed, he could conceal the sword on his right thigh, where it was not expected.

“Ehud did not wait for instructions from the top or anyone, he pretended that he had a message for King Moab.

“Without wasting time, Eglon dismissed his attendants and allowed Ehud to meet him in private. That was how Ehud delivered Israelites from Moabites by killing king Eglon.

The pastor who commended Sunday for standing to evict criminal herdsmen in Yorubaland said Nigeria is blessed today with someone like Ehud who doesn’t wait for politicians or anyone to tell him what to do to save his people.