By Taiye Agbaje/Abuja

Fugitive Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, has fled to the United States of America (USA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said today.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Abubakar that Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger.

Earlier Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, Sani Dan-Galadima to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

Dan-Galadima, is a member of the House of Representatives, from Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara.

Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in the like sum, who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.

He and the father are facing several cases of money laundering.

Abdulrasheed Maina was Chairman of the defunct Presidential Pension Reformed Task Team (PPRTT).