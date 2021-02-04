Breaking: Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure by three months

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu by three months.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, on Thursday.

Dingyadi disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the extension was necessary to allow for proper selection of a successor to replace Adamu.

Adamu’s tenure had expired since Monday, February 1, 2021 after the completion of his 35 years maximum to stay in the police force.

Buhari was expected to have named a new Inspector-General of Police in place of Adamu after the expiration of his tenure, but the president had been silence on the issue. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said on Monday that he was not aware of the imminent announcement of a new police chief. Shehu said the president was currently away to Daura and that no one knew what the next move would be. "The President returns to Abuja on Tuesday. He should be on his desk by Wednesday. I don't know when he will do this. One thing I can assure you is that in places sensitive like that, there is no vacuum that will subsist, so therefore the system will take care of itself," he said.