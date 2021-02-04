The All Progressives Congress, APC first interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande has criticised the present membership registration and revalidation in the party.

The former governor of Osun State described the exercise as ”an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.”

He spoke on Wednesday in Ila Orangun when he went to revalidate his membership of the party.

Akande also berated the Caretaker Executive Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, saying most “aberrant authorities” always end up in contempt and disgrace.

The APC leader asserted that his perception about the registration and revalidation by the APC leadership is that of waste.

He maintained that no population census is repeated within less than a decade, saying that voters are not re-registered at every election.

“These seeming ugly perceptions put into abeyance the applause of the two national election successes that the original APC register enjoyed since its completion on 15th February 2014 and the over one billion Naira of 2014’s value that the original register cost when APC had no money of its own.

“Within this context, I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.

Akande urged that the present APC Caretaker Executive Committee to resist all temptations of “sit-tight syndromes” which according to him, usually characterized “most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.”