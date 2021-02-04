U.S President Joe Biden is set to pursue arms control, risk reduction and seeks China’s engagement with new policies.

The Biden administration views the New Start Treaty clinched with Russia this week as the beginning of engagement on strategic issues including multilateral arms control.

Robert Wood, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, speaking at the U.N. sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Thursday, called for new arms control that covers more weapons, and eventually more countries.

“The United States will also seek to engage China on nuclear arms control and risk reduction.

I hope that China will join us in that effort,’’ Wood said.

Reuters/NAN