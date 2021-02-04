Agency Report

Myanmar junta should roll back their coup and and release elected officials, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.

Biden added that force should never be used to erase the outcome of a credible election.

The U.S. President also called for an end to the war in Yemen.

He said the United States is ending its support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

He however pledged to continue U.S. support for Saudi Arabia.

The United States will continue to support and help Saudi Arabia to defend its sovereignty and territory, Biden said.

More to follow