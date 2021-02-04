By Ibrahim Bello

Kebbi State Government has completed the rehabilitation of the Bi-Water Scheme at the cost of N673 million as part of efforts to end water scarcity and increase supply to Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman-Kangiwa, disclosed this on Thursday, in Birnin Kebbi, shortly after conducting newsmen round the three refurbished waterworks in the state.

He explained that Gov. Atiku Bagudu had signed an Expression of Interest agreement that paved the way for the tripartite financing of replacement of old facilities with new ones at the gigantic Dukku water project.

Nura said “The projects are worth N673 million and is a tripartite financing agreement between the state government, the World Bank and the Federal Government. The Dukku water works, which has now reached 90 per cent stage of completion would be completed by the end of this month.

” We are also going to extend the similar work in Zuru, Yauri and Argungu emirates, as part of our effort to do away with the challenges of water scarcity in the state,” he said.

According to him, the project would further increase water supply to the state capital, including its environs like Bayan Kara area, in Birnin Kebbi Local Government.

Usman-Kangiwa said the old water works in Birnin Kebbi, constructed by the late Premier of Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmad Bello, had also been rehabilitated to boost its function.

However, the commissioner, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Ya’aqubu Bala-Tafida, commended Gov. Bagudu for agreeing to undertake the project for the benefit of the people in the area.

Alhaji Zayyanu Shehu, the General Manager of the state Water Board also told newsmen that several boreholes had been sunk with massive reservoirs to store water as back-up and for emergency purposes.

“This is an antidote to the global warming that may likely force dams and lakes supplying water to the water works to dry up,” Shehu said.

NAN