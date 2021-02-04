Atletico Madrid have announced in a club statement that Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Dembele joined Atletico from Lyon this January transfer window for a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy included.

He now joins fellow forward Joao Felix, defender Mario Hermoso, and winger Yannick Carrasco in isolation as they have all tested positive for the virus.

Both Dembele, and Felix, have become a doubt for Atletico’s Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Chelsea later this month.

Atletico have 50 points from 19 games and hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings over closest title rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid with a match in hand.

Our striker @MDembele_10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines and the @LaLigaEN protocols. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 4, 2021