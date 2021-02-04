By Abankula

Four out of the five COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Wednesday came from Edo and one from Borno.

According to the latest NCDC data, the death toll in Edo has now risen to 144 out of 3,862 infections.

Borno’s death toll also rose to 37, from 1,009 infections.

Edo has the second highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Nigeria, after Lagos with 329 death toll.

Abuja is third with 127 deaths as the country’s overall death toll soared to 1,618.

Data by the NCDC showed that 442 people have died from COVID-19 since December 1, 2020, when the toll was 1,176.

A breakdown of the 1,138 cases recorded on Wednesday:

Lagos-377

FCT-172

Plateau-86

Kano-84

Edo-60

Osun-47

Nasarawa-41

Imo-40

Rivers-36

Niger-32

Oyo-32

Borno-29

Kaduna-27

Delta-18

Kwara-17

Cross River-9

Ekiti-8

Bauchi-7

Ogun-7

Sokoto-6

Bayelsa-3

134,690 confirmed

108,657 discharged

1,618 deaths