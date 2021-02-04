By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

It is game over for Oyelakin Babatunde, a 32-year-old self-acclaimed Fashion designer in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Oyelakin who was arrested by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office in September 2020 was convicted on Thursday.

He was sentenced to four months for community service by Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan for cheating.

Oyelakin was found guilty of obtaining money under false pretense from unsuspecting foreigners through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer.

His action contravenes Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000, and punishable under the same section.

The court also ordered that he restitutes the sum of £950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty British Pounds) to his victims and forfeit one Lexus Rs350, one silver Hp Laptop, one white iPhone 11, one golden iPhone wristwatch and one black Nokia phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.