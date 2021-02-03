By Yakubu Uba

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitation of the 66 kilometres Maiduguri – Bama road.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the N6 billion project being executed in collaboration with the World Bank was part of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project.

Zulum said the road which was very vital to the economy of the state would later be extended from Bama to the commercial border town of Banki.

“This will open vista of opportunities for us to enhance trans-border trade that will increase the livelihood of our people, particularly those displaced by the insurgency, ” Zulum said.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Mustapha Gubio, said the road was first constructed in 1954 and rehabilitated last in 1979.

Gubio said that the rehabilitation work when completed would uplift the socio-economic activities of the people.

The commissioner said the rehabilitation plan showed that 98 structures and 374 persons would be affected.

According to him, the sum of N10.9 million has been released for the 374 persons whose livelihood would be affected by the project.

Also, he inaugurated the newly constructed township road at Zannari Ward of Maiduguri and the completed Maiduguri Chest Clinic.

The governor who also laid the foundation for the construction of a 50-bed capacity Wulari Clinic and staff quarters also inaugurated the completed primary healthcare clinics in Njimtilo, 707 Housing Estate in Abuja-Talakawa Ward.

