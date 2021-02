Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the Buhari government of bias in handling cases of attacks by herdsmen.

Ortom, who returned to office today after overcoming a bout of COVID-19, was reacting to recent reports about the atrocities of herdsmen.

Federal Government of failing to secure the country by being bias in handling cases of attacks allegedly carried out by armed herdsmen.

“This country belongs to all of us and the Federal Government, the presidency must act fast because time is going. From North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East, South-South there is general insecurity and this is being propelled by herdsmen,” Ortom said in a report by Channels TV..

Herdsmen all over the country are being accused of various crimes ranging from kidnapping, murder, rape, destruction of farmland among others.

Ortom urged the Federal Government to take quick action before the nation descends into crisis.

Ortom also noted that the Miyetti Allah leadership have questions to answer concerning increased crimes allegedly carried out by herders across the country and should be arrested.

“I want to repeat it again and I have made a petition to the presidency and to all security agencies before that if they want peace, Miyetti Allah must be arrested.

“These are people who have owned up. They have taken responsibility that they have killed they maimed, they rape and yet their leadership is in Abuja and nobody is confronting them,” Governor Ortom said.