Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has revealed why he shunned the the palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi when he invited him after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Igboho said he did not go because the Ooni failed to represent the Yoruba people well when he met with Buhari in Abuja.

He spoke at a virtual ‘Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora.

“He invited me to his palace but I refused to go. I would have gone if he had represented us well but he did not. I won’t honour any monarch who does not cooperate with me. Enough is enough, the Fulani have done enough,” he stated.

According to him, the monarchs were now afraid to speak out, but said the Yoruba people should keep praying for them to be united.

He said they should not be afraid of arrest at their age, saying some of them did not even grant audience at their palaces any longer, adding that everything is now in God’s hands.

Igboho stated that when Ooni met with Buhari over the herdsmen issue, he should have told him the truth but that he did not.

He added that when Ooni returned, he started tackling him to leave the remaining task to the government to finish.

“You can imagine that kind of talk?” He wondered.

Igboho said the Alaafin of Oyo had asked him me to meet him over the matter, saying that Alaafin should have been the one invited to meet Buhari but that since the Ooni was invited, he should be bold to tell the President the whole truth and make the demands of the Yoruba people known to him.

He said the Ooni disappointed himself and that some politicians were behind the monarch’s latest move.