Uche Secondus said the People’s Democratic Party is the only hope to restore peace, national cohesiveness and save Nigeria from collapse.

Secondus, the National Chairman of the PDP, made this known at a crucial meeting with the Political Officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Jerry Howard, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday.

He stressed that the party will remain steadfast in its ideals adding that the PDP will never change its name or any of its identity.

“we will not change our brand. Our strength is in our name, the PDP, and we are not in any contemplation of changing our name. It does not matter how many times other parties changed their names. Our name remains the PDP,” Secondus stated.

Ahead of its proposed conference on security, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also called on the United States and other members of the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism, and banditry ravaging our country under his watch.

The opposition party tasked President Buhari to respond to a widespread cry for credible elections in Nigeria by making a personal commitment towards an accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act, to among other things, give statutory force to simultaneous electronic transmission of results and use of card readers in elections.

Prince Secondus lamented the horrible level of insecurity; increased terrorism, wanton killings and kidnapping in the country with the Buhari administration failing to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens.

The National Chairman disclosed that this is the reason the PDP, as a party that has the interest of Nigeria at heart, is putting together a non-partisan national conference on security.

“Everyday, our nation is confronted with reports of gruesome killings, kidnapping and unrestrained destruction across all parts of our country. As a party and patriotic citizens, we can no longer continue to watch. That is why we are putting together a non-partisan conference on security” he said.

The PDP chairman also expressed anxiety over an impending food crisis in Nigeria if the security situation, which has crippled agricultural and economic activities, is not addressed.

On electoral reforms, the PDP expressed worry that Nigerians have lost interest in our electoral system due to the manipulations being witnessed under the APC administration and urged President Buhari to leave a legacy of credible elections by ensuring accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.

Prince Secondus insisted that such amendment must ensure a “legal backing for use of card readers for elections as well as the electronic transmission of results, as witnessed in the 2020 Edo governorship election.”

Earlier at the meeting, Howard assured of the continued support of the United States towards the deepening of democratic practice in Nigeria.