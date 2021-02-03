By Benson Michael

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh will be buried on February 11, 2021.

Momoh died at the age of 81 on February 1, 2021 at his home in Abuja.

The veteran journalist, who was born a Muslim, with the name Suleiman later got converted to Christianity.

Until his death, he was a staunch member of Grail Messenger later in life.

Momoh’s burial will be handled by the Grail Messenger and will be buried at the Grail Land in Lagos.

Momoh, the Yerima of Auchi Kingdom, was Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Momoh was born on 27 April, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State. He was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi. He attended Government School Auchi (1949–1954) and Anglican School Okpe (1954). Momoh was Pupil Teacher at the Anglican School, Auchi (January–December 1955) and Headmaster at the Anglican School, Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, Owan Local Government (January 1958 – December 1959).

He went to the Provincial Teachers Training College, Abudu, Edo State and Government Teachers College, Abraka in Western Region (1960–1961).

Momoh started his journalism career as a sub-editor at the Daily Times in October 1962, rising steadily through the ranks to become Editor and deputy general manager (June 1976 – May 1980). In June 1979, during the lead-up to the transition from military to civilian rule at the start of the Second Nigerian Republic, Momoh said of the five presidential candidates: “They are all the same … It’s going to turn into a personality contest”.