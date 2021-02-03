By Abankula with Abujah Rachael

Rivers State accounted for three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, out of the six announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new fatalities increased Rivers death toll to 84, as the nation’s overall death toll increased to 1613.

Plateau recorded two deaths, while Kano recorded one. Plateau now has 55 dead and Kano 82.

The reduced death toll from the 21 on Monday contrasted with the explosion in confirmed cases, from 676 to 1,634.

According to NCDC, the cases were logged by 25 states and the FCT Abuja.

The total number of infections in the country has now risen to 133,552 out of 1,302,410 samples tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

Out of the total infections, 24, 388 remain active in 34 states and the FCT

The number of recoveries stood at 107,551, with additional 1,276 people discharged across the country in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday’s discharge included 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State and 103 in Kano State managed in line with its guidelines.

Lagos state reported the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 440, while Anambra confirmed 160, FCT 158 and Rivers 134.

Here is the breakdown of the cases for Tuesday:

Lagos-440

Anambra-160

FCT-158

Rivers-134

Abia-103

Oyo-90

Enugu-81

Osun-73

Gombe-54

Kwara-50

Ogun-32

Plateau-32

Akwa Ibom-31

Ondo-24

Borno-23

Delta-23

Ebonyi-21

Taraba-21

Bayelsa-16

Kaduna-15

Nasarawa-13

Jigawa-12

Bauchi-11

Kano-11

Zamfara-4

Sokoto-2