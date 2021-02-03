By Benson Michael

Police attacked to Sagamu Road Division on Wednesday rescued two suspected armed robbers from being lynched in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the robbers were promptly rescued and taken go the station.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

He said they were almost lynched by the angry mob in the area before they were eventually rescued.

The suspected robbers are: Gbolahan Adebowale, 18 and Quadri Giwa Giwa Ajina, 21.

“One barretta pistol was recovered from them. The CP has ordered that they should be moved to the state CID for proper investigation..

“The command will not leave any stone unturned to make Lagos safe. Every nooks and crannies of the state will be adequately policed,” he said.