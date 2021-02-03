By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has said the visit by some APC governors to former president, Goodluck Jonathan is not a threat to the PDP.

Barajae who clocks 70-year old today said this while speaking to reporters in Ilorin, Kwara state capital as part of activities to mark his birthday.

He said: “The Jonathan I know will not be hoodwinked by the APC governors overtures. Dr. Jonathan will continue to talk and laugh with them, If they are not careful some of them that went on that visit might end up declaring for PDP.

“The issue of wining Jonathan to their side is not a threat to PDP because we know and trust Jonathan. We know who he is. We know that he realizes that PDP had done more than enough in his life and he is always saying it. So we are very confident of the former president.”

The APC turned PDP stalwart said that Dr. Jonathan would never be taken in by the political antics of the governors who visited him under the guise of felicitating with him during his last birthday anniversary.

Previously, Some APC governors met with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja for undisclosed reasons.

However, the visit was perceived as a felicitation with the former president on his 63rd birthday.