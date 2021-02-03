By Adejoke Adeleye

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has called on members of the All Peoples Congress, (APC ) in the State to massively mobilise others for revalidation and registration of the party’s members towards 2023 election.

The governor made this call at a stakeholders meeting between the party leaders in the state and the registration committee members of its National Working committee, from Abuja held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot-Salako Oyedele, the governor stressed the need for party leaders and stakeholders in all the local government areas of the state to mobilise members en-masse, especially at the grassroots level for the party registration, saying the registration has become expedient for the survival of the political party.

He, however, assured the committee members of the state government’s maximum support towards a hitch-free exercise.

“As soon as the registration commences, we would provide a monitoring team from Abeokuta to all local governments to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly. This is to provide the needed support to the committee, particularly logistics and any other area for which the need might arise,” he said.

In his remarks, the state party chairman, Alhaji Yemi Sanusi, said the meeting was at the instance of the APC National Working Committee to educate members on the registration and revalidation exercise, appealing to them not to forget to observe all COVID-19 protocols during the entire process.

Also speaking the Chairman, Ogun State membership registration committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, said the meeting was critical towards repositioning the party, urging party loyalists to key into the initiative as well as co-operate with the committee.

According to him, “it is no longer business as usual and appointment would not be given to outsiders again but party members who have to be competent in their dedicated fields.”