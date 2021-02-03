The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nasarawa State Chapter, has called on the people of the state to continue to support the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration for greater successes.

Alhaji Salihu Adamu, the Chairman of the union, said their support would also enable the people to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Adamu made the appeal during an awareness campaign he organised at Masaka, Karu Local Government Area, on the state government’s policies and programmes.

According to him, every individual and government needs the support of his people to succeed, hence the need for his call.

The NURTW boss said he decided to sensitise the people of the area due to low level of awareness he had observed among them.

“Let’s continue to support the government of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

“The governor has many good plans that will improve on our lives and the lives of other people in the state.

“It is when we give him our much-needed support that development will come and we will enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Adamu also urged the people of the area to support other leaders at all levels to succeed.

He urged residents of the state and Nigerians, in general, to continue to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

“The importance of peace to societal development cannot be overemphasised.

“It is in view of this that I call on all of you to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive,” he said.

The NURTW boss, however, assured his members of his readiness to deliver good policies and programmes that would have a direct bearing on their lives and on the lives of other Nigerians.