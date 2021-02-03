Award-winning Nollywood actor Enyinna Nwigwe’s portrait photograph has been selected for a permanent exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, located on the National Mall of the United States capital, Washington DC.

Enyinna’s portrait by Nigerian-American photographer, Iké Udé, was selected to join thousands of traditional and contemporary African art from both Sub-Saharan and North Africa on permanent exhibition at the Museum.

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art has housed famous items like Mohammed Ali’s boxing headgear, Oprah Winfrey’s studio couch and Harriet Tubman’s shawl since its official opening in 2016 by former President Barack Obama.

Enyinna Nwigwe recently starred in an action drama “Black November” alongside Vivica Fox, Akon, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Wyclef Jean, for which he was acknowledged by the State of Texas, California and won the best-supporting actor award from NAFCA.