Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actor Prince Chukwuemeka Ani is currently battling severe health conditions.

Ani is down with Chronic sore of the anus and diabetes and now pleading for financial support from Nigerians.

The ailing actor has been at Dr. Lugard hospital in Owerri, Imo state, since the 7th of December till date.

The cost of his treatment is put at about 2.8 million Naira, which the actor can’t afford alone at the moment.

While speaking from his sickbed, Ani said: I’ve been in this hospital since 7th of December, for a major surgery and at the end of the surgery it expanded to a very dangerous one.

“I’m soliciting help from my people, my members, my friends, well wishers, and those that love me so much.

Ani added that “The bill is too much, I cannot carry it alone. Your contribution will go a long way to pay for the bill. I’m still taking medication in the hospital.

He noted that some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria have come to visit him.

He said: “I thank you all, for those who have contributed I thank you, for those who have not, I also thank you. I know I shall join u soon on set to continue to shoot.”