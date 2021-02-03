By Taiwo Okanlawon

Pastor Nike Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre has celebrated her husband Pastor Sam Adeyemi with a sweet note to mark his 54th birthday.

Nike who is also the founder of Real Woman Foundation said February 3 would always remain special in her heart and family, describing the clergyman as the “best” in a social media post.

She wrote, “Feb 3rd is always a special day in my heart and family. It’s my darling husband’s birthday.

“Sweetheart, you are the best! You are enough. May the Lord keep you, may you see many more in good health. Love you forever😍.”