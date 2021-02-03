By Muhamin Olowoporoku

The Governor of Ekiti State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi has disclosed that Nigeria would procure 80 million COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021 for 40 percent residents in the country.

“We expect about 80million doses of vaccines would be available in 2021 to cover 40% of the population, while another 60% does is being planned for 2022, Fayemi said while delivering an address at the Chatham House Event, London,

The address was titled: “The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in recovery: responses to COVID-19 linked challenges”.

The NGF chairman also said that the governors are working with the Federal Government to ensure these vaccines are available everywhere in the country.

Fayose said “We are working with the Federal Government to ensure we have vaccines available in the country. Just last week, the NGF invited experts to brief governors on vaccine procurement and administration. We had a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, where the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shared the plans around vaccines procurement.