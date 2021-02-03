By Kazeem Ugbodaga

After two days of drop in infections, Nigeria reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with Lagos and Anambra States topping the chat.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the nation posted 1,634 new cases with six deaths on Thursday.

This represents a sharp increase from the 676 cases reported on Monday, but there is a decrease in deaths from 21 on Monday to six on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s infections, Nigeria now has 133,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 107,551 survivors discharged and 1,613 deaths reported so far.

Of the 1,634 new cases posted on Tuesday, Lagos topped the chat with 440 cases, up from the 227 cases it posted on Monday.

Anambra came second after it recorded a spike in infections with 160 new cases, the highest it has ever reported since the pandemic broke out in February 2020. The state did not post any case the previous day.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja came third with 158 cases, a rise from the 50 cases it reported the previous day.

Rivers raked in 134 cases, up from the 73 cases it accounted for on Monday while Abia, with 103 cases recorded its highest cases since the pandemic broke out.

New cases were reported in 25 States and the FCT.

See full figures below

Lagos-440

Anambra-160

FCT-158

Rivers-134

Abia-103

Oyo-90

Enugu-81

Osun-73

Gombe-54

Kwara-50

Ogun-32

Plateau-32

Akwa Ibom-31

Ondo-24

Borno-23

Delta-23

Ebonyi-21

Taraba-21

Bayelsa-16

Kaduna-15

Nasarawa-13

Jigawa-12

Bauchi-11

Kano-11

Zamfara-4

Sokoto-2

Of the six deaths recorded, Rivers accounted for three, taking its total deaths to 84; Plateau, two deaths, with its total deaths now 55, while Kano reported one death, taking its overall fatality to 82.