Nigeria-born teenager Shola Shoretire has been offered a lucrative contract by Manchester United.

The Mail Online reported that the deal will be signed this week.

The 17-year old winger reportedly shunned interests from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and others to settle for the United contract.

Regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, the Nigerian prodigy made his UEFA Youth League debut as a 14-year-old.

It was the youngest ever for United.

He played for United’s U23s and also starred in the FA Youth Cup.

Shoretire is widely tipped by the club’s coaches to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season.

Born in Nigeria, he was raised in Newcastle.

He cites former Barcelona striker Ronaldinho as his idol.