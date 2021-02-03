The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo, has commiserated with the Otaru of Auchi, Haliru Momoh, the Ikelebe III, and the Royal family of Auchi over the death of Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Mr Victor Osehobo, the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party.

According to Osehobo, Retired Col. David Imuse, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, sent a condolence message to the Otaru and Auchi Royal Family over the death of the prince.

Imuse also prayed that God will grant them, his immediate family and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said that the news of the passing of Momoh, who served as National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the political parties that merged with others to form the APC, came to the APC family in Edo as a rude shock.

“Prince Momoh, a seasoned journalist who made his mark and rose to become the nation’s Minister for Information, was a gentle soul and a patriot, who was nice to everyone who crossed his path.

“He was a Nationalist who radiated confidence in one Nigeria and, though a prince, was humble and inspired many.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and I pray that God grants the Auchi Royal family and all Edo people, the fortitude to bear this loss.

“On behalf of the leadership and membership of APC in Edo, I offer my deepest condolences”, Imuse said.