The Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has once again dismissed reports claiming he will be contesting for a public office in 2023.

The transport chairman, who is set to launch a book titled, ‘My Service to Humanity’, said the book had nothing to do with 2023 politics but to correct many misconceptions about him.

MC Oluomo, who spoke through his spokesman, Jimoh Buhari, said he had no political ambition at the moment.

Responding to the buzz the book had generated online, Buhari said, “The book is not yet ready but should be launched around March when MC Oluomo’s birthday will be held.

“The book is just about MC Oluomo’s experiences, his history and his life story. There are many misconceptions about him and the book gives him the opportunity of clearing the air on many issues.

“It is certainly not about 2023 politics. There have been rumors about his intention to contest but right now, he has no such ambition.”