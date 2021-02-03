By Sam Carney

Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday equalled the Premier League record scoreline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds also matched the mark set by the 1995 vintage, who thrashed Ipswich Town 9-0 at Old Trafford, with five goals from Andy Cole.

Those two victories are, by some margin, the team’s biggest in the top-flight since it was rebranded in 1992 – and their largest ever at Old Trafford.

But how do they rank overall, in club history?

Well, the current side were just one strike away from joining the Busby Babes in hitting 10 – which they managed during the club’s first-ever home European Cup tie, against Anderlecht, in 1956.

The match was played at Maine Road, due to Old Trafford not yet being bestowed with floodlights, and Dennis Viollet hit four, while Tommy Taylor managed a hat-trick of his own, as the reigning English champions completed a 12-goal aggregate mauling of the Belgians.

That double-figure victory still stands out on its own, although the nine-goal margin by which the team defeated the Saints and Ipswich was also achieved three times during the Newton Heath days.

The Heathens smashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 10-1 in Division One way back in 1892, while 9-0 victories followed against Walsall and Darwen in the second tier, before the 19th century was out.

The club only won a game by an eight-goal margin once, against Yeovil in the FA Cup in 1949.

A win by seven strikes is much more common, and includes the record Premier League victory on the road – an 8-1 shellacking of Nottingham Forest during the Treble-winning season, featuring Solskjaer’s quickfire quadruple.

UNITED’S BIGGEST WINS OF ALL-TIME

10-0 v Anderlecht, European Cup (1956)

10-1 v Wolves, Division One (1892)

9-0 v Walsall, Division Two (1895)

9-0 v Darwen, Division Two (1898)

9-0 v Ipswich, Premier League (1995)

9-0 v Southampton, Premier League (2021)

8-0 v Yeovil, FA Cup (1949)

8-1 v Queens Park Rangers, Division One (1969)

8-1 v Nottingham Forest, Premier League (1999)

7-0 – seven times (v West Manchester, Grimsby, Accrington, Aston Villa x 2, West Brom, Barnsley)

*Sam Carney writes for Manchester United website