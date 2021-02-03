Umar Kure, one of the sons of the late ex-Niger governor Abdulkadir Kure, has taken his mother Senator Zainab Kure to the Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State.

Kure is challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.

He listed the widow, three other children of the deceased and the estate of his late father as respondents in a motion on notice filed as No SCA/NS/CV/O4/2020 against the decision of the court/administrator in Suit No USC/MK/CV/139.

The applicant is seeking an order of the Sharia Court of Appeal for extension of time to seek leave to appeal, another order for leave of the court to appeal and an order for extension of time within which to file the notice of appeal.

In a 16-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, a person named Blessing Abraham deposed that “the appellant is dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court/administrator in the distribution of the estate in question.”

She noted that the appellant and his counsel were not present on the date the purported distribution was made and that he was not aware of the sharing of the estate on December 11, 2019 until he was served the decision on January 27, 2020, thereby elapsing the 30 days within which he could appeal.

Umar is also challenging the distribution of his father’s estate without payment of all debts of the deceased, adding that he was not given fair hearing in the distribution of the estate.