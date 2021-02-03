Prince Denis Abuda, the US-based Nigerian, who was kidnapped at the weekend in Edo state has been found dead, five days after his abduction.

His decomposing body was found on Wednesday along the Benin-Auchi bypass

Abuda who hails from Fugar, Etsako central local area of the state, was the President America-Fugar Foundation.

It was gathered that he came home for the holidays and was traveling back through Benin to Lagos last Saturday, to board a flight back to USA on Sunday, when he was kidnapped alongside three others.

It was learnt that family members got to know of the kidnapping on Sunday after waiting endlessly for his arrival in Lagos.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N10 million ransom after which a negotiated amount was paid.

It was gathered that after the ransom was paid only three of those abducted were released around 7pm while Abuda was killed by his abductors.

One of the released victims allegedly told the deceased family members that as they walked away in the bush, Abuda fell down and was killed by the kidnappers.

Calls made to the state police command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, for a reaction went unanswered.