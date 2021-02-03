An arrest warrant for Mr. Richard Laing, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, has been approved by Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang on Friday 29 January 2021 granted the EFCC’s application for the Bench Warrant, said spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.

The EFCC approached the Court for a Warrant after three invitations to Mr. Liang were rebuffed.

The Commission is investigating alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project.

The project involved Mobil Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited (SPSL) as the main contractor.

Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited and Van Ord were the sub-contractors to SPSL.

At issue, is the fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213million USD.