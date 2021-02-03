Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ortom made his status known on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The governor said he was grateful to those who offered prayers for him while he was self-isolated.

Recall that the governor and some of his aides tested positive for the virus last week.

Ortom who was said to be asymptomatic, commenced treatment immediately, urging those who had contact with him and his aides to self-isolate.

He extended his appreciation to the Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu who stood in his place while he was in isolation.

Ortom urged all Benue residents to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols by using face mask and maintaining social distancing in public places.