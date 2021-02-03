By Nabilu Balarabe

Governor Mai Mala-Buni has expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will emerge victorious at the Feb. 27 local councils election in Yobe state.

Mala-Buni said this on Wednesday while addressing APC candidates from all the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He urged the candidates to remain loyal to the party, even after winning the election.

According to him, said that the APC membership registration/validation was one sure way of identifying loyal members.

“I want to say that the exercise is an opportunity for renewal of loyalty to the party as well as providing a level playing field for all members of the party to seek for available posts either at the federal, state, or local levels.

“Yobe is completely an APC state. Therefore all stakeholders should mobilise members to participate in the exercise and strive to ensure that this golden opportunity does not slip through our fingers,” he said.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, commended the stakeholders for conducting a hitch-free primary that led to the emergence of consensus candidates for the LG poll.

He urged the candidates and stakeholders to monitor government programmes and projects in their areas by serving as links between the government and the people.

“ We should not, therefore, rest on our oars by relying on the popularity of the party and start thinking that we are going to have a walkover in the election.

“ All stakeholders have a collective responsibility to ensure that voters come out en-mass and also to ensure that all APC candidates emerge victorious at the election,” he said.

NAN