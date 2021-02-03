By Priscilla Osaje

The blockbuster ‘Omo Ghetto’’ (The Saga) comedy movie by Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello a.k.a Jenifa, has become the first to cross N500 million in box office.

The blockbuster is officially the first Nollywood film to cross N500 million in the Nigerian box office.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) recently announced that the movie had become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie.

“The 2020 comedy film has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

“Omo Ghetto’ has officially broken a four years record by knocking off Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 Comedy movie” The Wedding Party”.

“The movie had been Nollywood Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000, in the third place is ‘The Wedding Party 2 with N433,197,377,” CEAN stated.

According to CEAN report, the movie which has maintained the number one spot for six weeks in a row, has broken Nollywood’s box office record with a cum revenue of N501,449,050.

The latest record comes barely a week after it surpassed Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’, smashing its four-year record.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2010 trilogy ‘Omo Ghetto’, follows the story of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele) was released on Christmas day 2020.

Lefty ( FunkeAkindele) struggled between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

Akindele, who produced and co-directed the film, played the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty.

She starred alongside Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo among others.