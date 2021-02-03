By Taiwo Okanlawon

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has attacked several Yoruba leaders in his quest to end the herdsmen crisis rocking the south-west region.

Speaking on Wednesday at a virtual meeting tagged Townhall with Yoruba in Diaspora, the activist lambasted the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the herdsmen crisis.

According to Igboho, Ooni disappointed him for not challenging the President during the meeting.

After his meeting with the president, the Ooni had urged the activist not to take laws into his hands.

But Sunday Igboho said during the virtual meeting: “When Ooni met with Buhari over the herdsmen issue, Ooni should have told Buhari the truth but he did not. When Ooni returned, he started tackling me to leave the remaining task to the government to finish. You can imagine that kind of talk?

“Alaafin of Oyo has asked me to meet him over the matter. Alaafin should have been the one invited to meet Buhari but since the Ooni was invited, he should be bold to tell the president the whole truth and make the demands of the Yoruba people known to the president.

“The Ooni disappointed himself. Some politicians are behind Ooni’s latest move. He invited me to his palace but I refused to go. I would have gone if he had represented us well but he did not. I won’t honour any monarch who does not cooperate with me. Enough is enough, the Fulani have done enough.”

Igboho also labeled a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu; and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as “Fulani slaves”.

“Yoruba people need not fear Fulani herdsmen anymore. The leaders should show themselves as up to the task. We should deliver ourselves from the enslavement of the Fulani people. Tinubu and his people are Fulani slaves, they don’t have anything good to offer. All the politicians don’t have anything to offer Yoruba people. They are all Fulani slaves, they can’t talk,” he said.