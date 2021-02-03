Mr Godwin Ogagaoghene, the new Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 5 Office, Benin, has assumed duty.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Nekpen Ehigie, the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer on Wednesday in Benin.

Ehigie said that the movement of Ogagaoghene to the zone followed the recent redeployment of senior officers of the corps.

The new zonal commanding office replaces Mr Emmanuel Abe, who was redeployed to Osogbo.

She said that Ogagaoghene had served the corps in various capacities, including as Sector Commander, Edo, Ondo, Enugu and Bauchi states

“Until his redeployment, Ogagaoghene was the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS11 Osogbo,’’ she said.