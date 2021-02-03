Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has suggested that the Federal Government should release bailout funds for herders and cow owners to buy lands in the south West.

The group said this in a statement signed by the director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC advised Miyetti Allah to take responsibility and show good leadership by re-organizing its members into cooperatives and ask the Federal Government for bailouts to buy huge portions of land where they can set up ranches and graze freely.

This would make it easier for the Federal Government to give herders enough funds to buy lands and establish ranches.

MURIC suggested that after the bailout funds have been released, then the Federal Government can ban open grazing.

“The Federal Government still has some options open to it after the state governments in the South rejected the ideas of ranches and rugas,” the statement added.

“In our own view, the state governments who rejected the idea of donating land for ranches and ruga settlements did so because nobody was prepared to pay for such land and FG showed no intention to do so.

“It will be a horse of another colour if herders and cow owners buy land across the country for grazing. It should be a private project and a business venture just like all other businesses.

“Concerning financial capacity, this is where FG should come in. FG must be prepared to stoop in order to conquer. A huge bailout must be granted herders and cow owners to enable them to buy land and set up ranches.”

“Such a bailout is not new and the herders/farmers conundrum necessitates it. After all, banks, airlines, private vehicle producing companies, petroleum importers and even farmers have received subsidies, bailouts, and waivers in the past. It is now the turn of herders and cow owners and the time to do it is now,” MURIC said

The group also said farmers can’t be blamed for complaining as crimes by herdsmen can no longer be tolerated anywhere in the country.

MURIC noted that open grazing and the movement of cows on foot has become anachronistic and counter-productive, insisting that farmers need a peaceful environment and security for both their crops and persons.