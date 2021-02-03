By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A container fell off a truck Wednesday and landed on a car at the Anthony Village ramp, in Lagos. It crushed the Toyota Corolla car with registration AKD 172 FK.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osamyintolu who confirmed the incident said the agency has activated its response plan.

“The agency has activated its response plan to a fallen container which landed on a Toyota Corolla car with registration AKD 172 FK. The truck with registration AYE 628 ZQ fell over while descending the Anthony Okeloop inward Ikorodu Road, he said.

He added that fortunately, the car was unoccupied so there are no casualties.

Osanyintolu said operations are ongoing by staff of the agency, LASTMA and Police officers on the scene of the incident.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area due to congestion.