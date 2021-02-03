President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led members of the Federal Executive Council to observe a minute silence in honour of two former ministers who died recently.

They are former Minister of Agriculture, Alfa Wali; and former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh.

Buhari returned to Abuja on Tuesday, after his four-day visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, to preside over the 32nd virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC.

The Council meeting started immediately the President entered the chamber with the rendition of the national anthem.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (retd) as well as seven ministers.

The ministers included Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Education, Adamu Adamu, Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers participated online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.