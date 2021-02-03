By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Atletico Madrid’s young forward, Jao Felix, has tested positive for coronavirus the club announced.

The forward’s positive test would be a course of concern for the club ahead of their Champions League tie with Chelsea later this month as he would spend the next 10 days in isolation.

An official statement on the club’s Twitter account reads: “Our player Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He’s isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines.”

The Portugal international seemed to be in good health as he played 60 minutes of Atletico’s 4-2 win at Cadiz on Sunday, but he tested positive for coronavirus during the club’s latest round of medical checks.

The 21-year-old has posted a positive test just four days after team-mates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso were confirmed to have Covid-19, leaving Diego Simeone with an unwelcome selection headache.

Atletico will definitely be without Felix for upcoming La Liga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Granada, but he could be out of quarantine by the time they take in a trip Levante on February 16.

