The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has hit back at human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, for condemning the actions of the Eastern Security Network operatives driving Fulani herdsmen out of Isiukwuato in Abia State.

On Sunday, Kanu had shared on his Facebook page how the ESN operatives invaded the camp of some herdsmen in Isiukwuato, Abia State, chasing them, burning their houses, and killing their cows.

The IPOB leader also quoted alongside the footage, “Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato.”.

“ESN has commenced the combing of parts of Isiukwuato forests last night and engagement with the enemy is ongoing and will continue until they no longer present a threat to our communities along that axis…” he added, sternly cautioning the herders.

In response to Kanu’s video, Yesufu, on her Twitter page, labeled the occurrence as highly unacceptable and adding that no one has control of violence.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their own hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties. This is not acceptable. We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad. Let the law guide us!” She tweeted.

Kanu, in a statement issued on Monday, through the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said, “If you are one of the #Zoo animals suffering from an advanced form of Stockholm Syndrome, may it kill you there. We in the East are not, have never been and can never be slaves to any bunch of retards. Ask the British.

“We won’t tolerate any iota of killer Fulani herdsmen menace in the East. You may be comfortable with your wretched Fulanised existence where you are but we won’t live with that rubbish in the land of the Rising Sun. Where were you when our people were being slaughtered, raped and kidnapped in Isiukwuato? Talkative lunatics like Aisha Yusuf.”