Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has approved the purchase of new buses for the Rivers-owned football clubs, Rivers United and Rivers Angels.

Daniel Nwankwoala, the Press Officer of the Rivers Ministry of Sports, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Rivers United are to get a 54-seater air-conditioned luxury bus fitted with convenience and other accessories, while Rivers Angels will get a 25-seater air-conditioned coaster bus.

“The move is to enhance the comfort of the clubs’ players and officials, and boost the teams’ morale, especially Rivers United who are involved in the CAF competition and are doing well in the domestic league,” Nwankwoala said.

He also quoted Rivers’ Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, as commending Gov. Wike in the statement for his genuine interest in the development of sports.

“The governor is passionate about the progress of both Rivers United, Rivers Angels and Rivers Hoopers, and is ready to do all within his powers to make the clubs even better,” Iyaye was quoted as saying.

“The gesture, coming a few months after the governor reconstructed the dilapidated main football and training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, will no doubt serve as a further tonic in the teams’ performance.

“You will recall that it was Gov. Wike that gave them new buses some years ago and cleared outstanding salaries, bonuses and allowances of the clubs.

“He has just approved another set of buses for them. We must commend him for this magnanimity and show of support.

“His timely interventions have been our propelling force and I am glad the teams are living up to expectations,” the statement further quoted Iyaye as saying.