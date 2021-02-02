Mikel Arteta was left to chew on an astonishing sequence of events as Arsenal lost to Wolves after dominating so much of the game.

Nicolas Pepe fired Arsenal ahead, and as VAR and the woodwork deprived Arsenal of a more commanding lead before David Luiz was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Wolves equalised from the resulting penalty and went on to win the match.

“I think with the way we played in the first half, we should have been three or four goals up,” Arteta said in his post-match interview.

“We really dominated the game, we created some big chances that we could not score. We hit the post, hit the bar, some big saves. Then the turning point was when David got sent off. It was 1-0 just before half-time, we go to 10 men, concede a goal, and then it’s a mountain to climb.”

Bernd Leno’s sending off removed any lingering hopes of a fightback, but Arteta tried to lift his players after the match.

“I told them that I’m so proud of them because of the way they reacted in the second half, the way they tried to come out and still tried to win the game, it was magnificent,” he said.

“At half-time they were all really animated and encouraging each other to rebuild as a team and try to still win it. Even with nine players, the way they tried was incredible.”