Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed why she hates getting close to people she liked.

Dikeh, in an Instagram post said she feared she might see the imperfections of such people.

According to her, the consequence of seeing such imperfections of people was that she would be put off and be withdrawn.

The Nollywood diva added that she has mastered the act of loving people from afar and that no one needed to know.

In her words: “I Hate getting Close to people I really like cause I fear I may see their imperfections and be put away!!!

Especially People who I lookup to.

“I mastered the Act of Loving people from afar, No one needs to Know. *WEIRD? It’s crazy how the human mind works.”