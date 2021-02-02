U.S. House Democrats will argue on 9 February at the second impeachment trial of former President Trump that he was unmistakably responsible for the assault on Capitol Hill on 6 January.

For this reason, they would ask for his conviction and barring from holding office.

An outline of the argument of the nine impeachment managers was published by the hill.com on Tuesday.

The trial begins 9 February.

According to the newspaper, the House Democrats would lay out the case that Trump incited the mob attack and bears direct responsibility for the deadly violence that followed.

“President Trump’s conduct must be declared unacceptable in the clearest and most unequivocal terms. This is not a partisan matter.

“His actions directly threatened the very foundation on which all other political debates and disagreements unfold,” the brief states.

“They also threatened the constitutional system that protects the fundamental freedoms we cherish.”

Just a week before Trump left office on 20 January, House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, impeached Trump for “incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect.”