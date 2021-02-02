By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The U.S Embassy in Nigeria has invited applications from Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba language and culture to American students in U.S. universities and colleges.

Successful applicants will be participating in the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program (FLTA).

The US consulate made the announcement in a post on its website urging qualified Nigerians to apply.

The post read “The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Mission Nigeria invites applications from qualified Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba languages and cultures to American students in U.S. universities and colleges.”

The application is in line with the mission’s Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme (FLTA).

The programme according to the mission is to give opportunity for participants to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the cultures and customs of the United States.

Successful applicants are going to teach language courses, supervise language labs, and lead language table discussions.

They may also act as resource persons in conversation groups, cultural representatives, attendants in language laboratories, coordinators of extra-curricular activities, guest speakers in civilization courses, head of language clubs, houses, tables, and much more.