The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the death of Prince Tony Momoh “has robbed Nigeria of a rare patriot and a respected elder statesman”.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed expressed profound shock and sadness at the death of Momoh, a former Minister of Information and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the former minister was a strong believer in Nigeria’s ability to surmount its challenges to become a highly respected member of the comity of nations.

He said that Momoh’s belief informed his “Letter To My Countrymen” series which later culminated in a book, “Reflections on Letters To My Countrymen,” which was published in 1993.

Mohammed said Momoh, in his lifetime, worked tirelessly with many like him for the merger of parties that gave birth to the APC.

“To ensure the success of the new party, Prince Momoh and his colleagues from the other merging parties ensured that the parties

were not just dissolved, but also that their registration certificates were returned to INEC, which then cancelled them,’’ he said.

The minister said in his regular communications with the deceased, he never for once wavered in his belief in a strong, peaceful and united Nigeria, and he worked hard to ensure the realisation of this until his last breath.

He said the former minister would be remembered for his meritorious service to his fatherland, his love for humanity and his loyalty, and urged his family to take solace in his indelible legacy.

Mohammed prayed that God would grant repose to the soul of the departed and also comfort and strengthen his family.